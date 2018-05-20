Menu
Police are appealing for anyone who has information of the whereabouts of this girl to contact police. Photo: Supplied
News

13yo, woman missing from Surfers Paradise

by Brianna Morris-Grant and Lea Emery
20th May 2018 12:17 PM

POLICE need the public's urgent help find a woman who has been missing from Surfers Paradise since yesterday afternoon.

Kyria-Lee Brown suffers from a medical condition and has not contacted family since yesterday afternoon.

Kyria-Lee Brown has been missing from Surfers Paradise since late yesterday afternoon. Picture: Supplied
The woman is driving a silver 2004 Hyundai Getz with registration plates 902 XRN.

She is described as 170cm tall, caucasian, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed Ms Brown is still in the Surfers Paradise area.

Police are also searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Surfers Paradise on Thursday evening.

The girl has been in touch with friends and posted on social media but has not contacted her family, who are concerned for her safety.

She is described as 140cm tall, caucasian, with a slim build, hazel eyes and long, light brown hair.

Police are asking for her or anyone who may have further information to contact them on 131 444.

