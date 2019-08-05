$13m commitment to turn Bruce Hwy into a 'smart' freeway

A NEW $13.3 million commitment is hoped to help bust congestion on the Bruce Highway.

The Federal Government signed off on the funding for electronic freeway management technology to improve traffic flow and motorist safety, particularly during peak periods.

The tech will be rolled out between the Gateway Motorway and Caloundra Road Interchange, to convert the stretch into a smart freeway.

Mr Wallace said the tech would help reduce travel times on the "critical section" of the highway. It was set to be installed from early-2020.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the $13.36 million would fund a number of activities, including a business case for 'managed motorway' technology between the Gateway Motorway and Steve Irwin Way, and detailed design for incident management capability between Steve Irwin Way and Caloundra Road Interchange.

State Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the development phase works were expected to be finished by early-2020, and the introduction of the 'managed motorway' technology would get underway after that.

Some of the technology included variable speed limit signs, entry ramp signalling, traffic monitoring cameras, digital message signs providing live updates on conditions and delays and signs advising of lane and speed restrictions.