Works to start on club's $13.8M expansion project

KICK OFF: Rohrig managing director Glenn Rohrig and Brothers chairman Greg Walsh at the official signing for the $13.8 million Brothers Leagues Club expansion.

CONSTRUCTION is about to start on a $13.8 million redevelopment at one of Ipswich's biggest clubs.

Plans released late last year for the major expansion at Brothers Leagues Club have been approved. Next week a small army of construction workers will move in.

Those workers will need to cut open part of the existing roof and dig 63 holes for the new columns to support more than 900sqm of additional floor area.

It's part of a master plan expansion project to be delivered in three stages.

For the club's 24,000 members stage one of the redevelopment means some short-term disruption, with construction expected to last until February.

But provisions have been made to limit the impact on members. Work will be split into nine stages.

When the upgrades - which will create 120 jobs during construction and about 30 permanent jobs - have finished the club will proudly boast a new bistro and kitchen, a new bar precinct and large gaming room with space for 300 poker machines.

The club will also have three well-positioned outdoor smoking areas.

Brothers chairman Greg Walsh, a former player who has been in the top job for 14 years, said the expansion project was more than two years in the making.

He said it would deliver the finest features for members.

"All the finishes will be five and six star finishes," Mr Walsh said.

"That's not something you'll see anywhere else in this region.

"This expansion is important for the club. It will allow us to cater for the future growth of Ipswich and ensure we are able to service the needs of our members, now and in the future, while providing a modern facility."

This is the third major development at Brothers Leagues club in the past 20 years. The previous was finished in 2006.

When the construction stage wraps up, the club will start work on the next two planned stages, which includes a major overhaul of the administration area.

"The plans are still evolving but we will be creating more function space and revamping the administration," Mr Walsh said.

"The current function room will eventually become the new administration area."

The second stage won't start for at least another three years.

Mr Walsh said now it was important to finish the first $13.8 million stage and ensure it stays on budget.

"I'm very proud of what the club has been able to achieve," he said.