136-place child care centre, swim school approved in estate

Development application to Ipswich City Council approved for a child care centre and swim school in Collingwood Park.

APPROVAL has been granted to establish a child care centre and a swim school in a housing estate in Collingwood Park.

The development application, submitted on behalf of Merkara Pty Ltd and Magnolia 5 Pty Ltd, has been given the green light by Ipswich City Council.

It forms part of stage five of the Six Mile Creek estate development, with the applicants identifying a lack of child care facilities in the suburb.

The single-storey centre will have a capacity of 136 places and it is intended to operate it from 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday.

It is expected the centre will employ 25 full time equivalent staff.

The swim school will allow for three classes to be held at a time in a heated pool, with a maximum of three participants and one teacher for each class.

It is expected the swim school will operate from 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday.

“The need for children to be able to swim is currently at the forefront for both the government and families,” the application notes.

“(This can) provide this necessary community benefit, particularly in a residential area that has the potential to attract families with young children.”

A total of 56 carparking spaces will be created for both facilities.

The applicants undertook an analysis of the existing and projected demand for child care places in Collingwood Park.

“Calculating the number of children aged 0 to 12 within the suburb of Collingwood Park as 1,669 children at the time of the 2016 census, it was determined that 284 child care places are required to meet the current approximate demand in the suburb of Collingwood Park,” the application notes.

“Within the suburb, only one child care centre was identified on the Australian Children’s Education & Care Quality Authority’s national register as providing long day care, being Goodstart Early Learning Centre at Collingwood Park with an approved capacity of 21 places.

“This analysis indicates that, at the time of the 2016 census, the suburb of Collingwood Park (not accounting for adjoining suburbs) had a shortage of 263 places … (and) a shortage of approximately 511 places in the wider area.”