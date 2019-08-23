136 PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's best Book Week costume

Menu
Greg Osborn
by
23rd Aug 2019 5:47 PM
FROM Captain Underpants to Princess Fiona and The Mad Hatter and more.

These were just some of the photos we received when we put a call out on QT's Facebook page asking readers for Ipswich's best Book Week costumes.

Mums, dads and grandparents shared hundreds of spectacular photos.

Now we want you to vote for the best in Ipswich.

We've compiled a gallery of some of these cute and most imaginative dress-ups.

Who do you think should be the winner?

Vote for your favourite in our poll below.

Once we've tallied the results, we'll publish a story about the winners in the paper and online.

Click on the poll, it will open in a new window. Click on the photos to read the captions. When you're done looking, select your favourite and then vote.

book week 2019 costumes dress up
Ipswich Queensland Times

