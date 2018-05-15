$133K in the bank and no signs of slowing down

Emily Cruice, Jamana Ernst, Dakota Cruice, Rody Cruice and Lisony Ernst helped serve at the fundraiser.

Emily Cruice, Jamana Ernst, Dakota Cruice, Rody Cruice and Lisony Ernst helped serve at the fundraiser. Rob Williams

TARANA Cruice has been involved in Ipswich's Relay for Life for the past 15 years, with her team raising in excess of $133,000, but she's showing no signs of slowing down.

Mrs Cruice opened up her Tivoli backyard for a special pre-relay fundraising high tea at the weekend, kicking off another year of support for the Queensland Cancer Council.

Ipswich's Relay For Life - which turns 15 this year - will be held at Limestone Park on the weekend of May 26-27.

Dozens of relay teams, including Mrs Cruice's team Aussies Against Cancer, will walk through the evening to raise money for cancer treatment and support programs.

Mrs Cruice's high tea is an annual pre-relay event that significantly boosts her team's fundraising figure.

Thousands of Australians will take part in more than 200 Relay for Life events to be staged across the country this year.

Relay For Life fundraising high tea on Saturday. Rob Williams

The Ipswich event is huge. There are already 401 people registered in 53 teams. Organisers are striving for an overall target of $83,000.

A Cancer Council spokeswoman said the money would fund Cancer Council Queensland's work in vital research, prevention and support services.

To get involved in Relay For Life, visit relayforlife.org.au, or phone the Fundraising Support line on 1300 65 65 85.