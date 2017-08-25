Up to 13 people involved in baseball bat assault at Bundamba

POLICE are looking for information after up to 13 people were involved in the assault of a man in Bundamba overnight.

It happened shortly before 7pm when a man answered an knock at the door of a Bould Ct home and up to five men assaulted him with baseball bats and lengths of wood.

The group then fled the scene and were last seen getting into a number of vehicles and were last seen driving towards Naomi St.

Police believe there may have been up to 13 people involved.

The man was transported to the Ipswich Hospital for treatment of bruising and lacerations to his head and body.

His injures are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing to anyone that was in the area at the time or has any information which may assist to contact them.

Detectives are also asking if anyone was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to make contact.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.