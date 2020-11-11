Menu
A 12-year-old girl who has been missing since last Friday contacted her parents on Tuesday, but police do not know where she is.
News

Police raise fears over missing girl

by Darren Cartwright
11th Nov 2020 4:51 PM

Concerns have been raised over the whereabouts of a 12-year-old Queensland girl who has been missing for five days.

Police have called on the public for help to locate the high-school-aged student who was last spotted on Friday at a fast-food store in the Darling Downs region.

She was seen at a fast-food store on Margaret Street, Newtown, a suburb of Toowoomba, around 9pm and last contacted her family on Tuesday.

Have you seen this missing 12-year-old girl? Police have released an image but not the name of a girl who has been missing since last Friday. Picture: Supplied /QPS
Police and her family hold concerns for her welfare, given her young age.

The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm in height, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black fitted dress and a black hoodie.

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has further information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as 12yo girl missing for five days

