12yo student airlifted after violent schoolyard bashing

SCHOOL BASHING: Jacklyn Tennant, 12 has been flown to Brisbane Hospital after being bashed by two older girls at Nanango High School.

WHEN Jacklyn Tennant left her mother's car to get onto the school bus on Tuesday morning, she knew she was going to get bashed.

After four weeks of online bullying, Dehanne Tennant's 12-year-old daughter Jacklyn knew her bullies would be after her.

"She said, 'Mum, I'm going to get bashed today'," Ms Tennant said.

"I told her, 'If they do hit you, just scream and tell someone'."

Jacklyn got off the school bus at Nanango High School at 8.45am on Tuesday, November 26.

At 9am, her mother received a call from the school.

Her daughter had been involved in an altercation.

Dehanne alleges her daughter was attacked by two older female students that morning.

The attack left Jacklyn with multiple injuries to her body, including a back injury which presented as a fractured spine and was later identified as torn muscles around the C6 and C7, and her earrings were ripped from her ears.

"She wasn't able to move from that moment. She needed to be flown to Brisbane Children's Hospital.

"The injury summary was six pages long."

Dehanne claims her daughter's attack came after four weeks of online bullying.

"I told her to block them," she said.

"I have a very close relationship with Jacklyn and I saw the comments.

"I said, 'Block them, that's all you need to do'."

Jacklyn blocked the girls on Instagram but says the bullying continued.

"They started threatening her on Snapchat," she said.

Dehanne took her daughter to see a doctor after she saw things were taking a toll on the 12-year-old Nanango High student.

"It was getting to her," she said.

"She was showing signs of depression and anxiety."

Dehanne was 'sickened' to hear a large group had gathered around to watch and record the fight.

One boy stepped in to assist, she said.

"She couldn't see where the blows were coming from because at one point she passed out," Dehanne said.

"Why didn't anyone else try and stop it?" Why didn't anyone else go and get help?"

The emotional mother said she was not sure how the school could address this serious problem.

"I don't know what the solution is, do we need surveillance cameras?"

Dehanne said she hoped those responsible would be held accountable for their actions.

"I will not let this rest," she said.

"I want justice. If there is no consequences they won't learn anything."

In a statement from the Queensland Department of Education, a spokesman confirmed an incident occurred at the school on Tuesday morning involving a number of students.

"The students involved are being dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students," they said.

The department advised no further details could be provided due to privacy issues.

Police have also confirmed that the incident took place and was being investigated.