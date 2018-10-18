Menu
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a man with a knife in Kingston this morning.
Random attack: Girl, 12, knifed in face

by Danielle Buckley
18th Oct 2018 3:03 PM
A YOUNG girl is recovering in hospital after she was allegedly slashed in the face during a random knife attack south of Brisbane this morning.

Police allege the 12-year-old girl was walking along a pedestrian pathway under the Logan Motorway in Kingston when she was attacked about 7.40am.

It is alleged a man, not known to the girl, attacked her with the knife causing a "large laceration" to the side of her face.

She was transported to Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

The male is described as caucasian in appearance, aged around 17 to 18 years old, with a proportionate build, narrow face and short light-brown hair.

He was described as wearing a fluorescent yellow high-visibility collared shirt and pants or jeans.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit are investigating.

