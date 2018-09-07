Menu
© iStockphoto.com/Digiklick
Health

12RND to open at Springfield

Carly Morrissey
by
7th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

FITNESS craze 12RND is coming to Springfield.

Recently the paperwork was signed to open the new gym and now the space will be fitted out with 12RND's signature boxing equipment.

The gym is set to open on Main St at Orion Springfield Central on level 1.

This will be the third gym for the Springfield shopping centre with F45 also on Main St up and running and OMG Fitness near Big W.

12RND workouts are designed like a boxing contest, combining strength training with cardio and boxing skills.

There are no set class times and a new round starts every three minutes and it takes about 45 minutes to do all 12 rounds - trainers are there for every round providing motivation and assistance.

exercise fitness gym new business

