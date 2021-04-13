$12m works aimed at highway crash hotspot

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden at the Glamorgan Vale Road intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway

IPSWICH West MP Jim Madden says he is “delighted” with $12 million of state government funding which will go towards improving safety at a crash hotspot on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently conducting design work for a 14 km stretch of the highway between Fernvale and Blacksoil.

The department says the $14.4 million works will “reduce the rate and severity of crashes” and improve traffic flow with design work expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Design work is now underway to improve safety along a 14 km stretch of the Brisbane Valley Highway. The state government has committed $14.4 million to the project.

“Traffic incidents currently result in significant delays or road closures,” the department said.

“The proposed road treatments will help to address these issues and provide a safer road network.”

Mr Madden said $12 million has been allocated to upgrade the Glamorgan Vale Road intersection of the highway at Wanora.

“This project (will) install wide centre line treatment to separate southbound and northbound traffic and guardrails to provide better protection from roadside hazards to improve the safety,” he said.

“I have long advocated for safety improvements at this intersection after a number of accidents as well as complaints (from) the police and local residents.

“After discussions with the North Coast Division of the Department of Transport and Main, I was successful in getting better signage and removal of view blocking vegetation, but it was clear more safety improvements were required at this intersection, so I welcome this announcement.”

Mr Madden said the remaining $2.4 million will be used to investigate safety improvements at other intersections on this section of the highway.

They will be delivered on a ‘priority basis’ using the funds available.

New police enforcement bays also forms part of this funding, Mr Madden said.

Investigation works, including surveying and earthwork sampling, are set to start from the middle of this month and will take about three weeks to complete.

They will take place between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Temporary lane closures, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place as works are progressively rolled out.

