$1.2M home sells less than 24 hours after hitting market

YET ANOTHER property in Ipswich’s booming southeast corridor has sold for over $1 million – less than 24 hours after hitting the market.

The 944 sqm block at 68-27 Oakview Circuit, Brookwater was snapped up last month for a massive $1.2 million, making it the second highest-seller for the area this year.

Brookwater Realty agent Irena Marasea noted the two-storey property’s proximity to the popular estate’s golf course and accompanying lakeside views as an obvious asset.

She revealed its buyers had “fallen in love” with the home from the moment they saw it listed online.

The couple reportedly viewed the property that same day, purchasing it just hours later.

“They’d always admired this property and couldn’t believe their luck when it came up for sale,” Ms Marasea said.

Its previous residents also made a tidy profit on the four-bedroom abode – $450,000 to be exact – following its purchase in 2013 for about $750,000.

A media room, personal putting green, outdoor pool and contemporary open-plan living area likely contributed to last month’s impressive sale.

The self-contained guest suite on a separate upper mezzanine is also an added bonus for larger families eager to host visitors.

Perched on almost 1000m2, the house boasts views of the 11th fairway, green and pond.

Previous sales in the area have achieved similar results, cemented by a recent $1.1 million sale of a five-bedroom property at nearby Ridgewood Dr.

Million-dollar sales of Brookwater properties also remained strong throughout the year despite recent challenges of COVID-19.

Since February, six properties sold at the estate were snapped up for over at least $1 million.

This year’s highest recorded sale took place at Scenery Ct and went for $1,230,000 – just$30,000 more than Oakview Circuit.