12km Bruce Hwy gridlock after multi-vehicle crash

BREAKING: A Bruce Highway crash that has injured two people is bad news for anyone travelling south this morning, with one lane blocked and traffic at a crawl for 12km.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at Murrumba Downs, near North Lakes, about 9.30am.

Paramedics have taken two patients to the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital, with both in stable conditions.

The left hand lane of the highway remains blocked as crews clear the wreckage at the crash scene in the southbound lanes, just after Dohles Rocks Rd.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has urged motorists to avoid the area or expect long delays.

