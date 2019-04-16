Menu
The 67-year-old man is allegedly an associate of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang.
Moment ‘bikie’ arrested after $1.4m meth bust

by Greg Stolz
16th Apr 2019 7:04 PM
AN ALLEGED Hells Angels bikie gang associate has been arrested over a huge drug and guns bust on the Gold Coast where police allegedly found at least $1.4 million in ice stashed in a secret compartment in the boot of a car.

The man, 67, was nabbed by Major and Organised Crime Squad officers at Brisbane International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after flying in from overseas.

He left the country last week after his car was intercepted and seized by cops at Reedy Creek.

He was released but police allegedly found 12kg of methylamphetamine in an elaborate compartment in the boot the next day.

They raided a Burleigh Heads Industrial property linked to the man where they allegedly found a cache of eight guns.

Hells Angels paraphernalia was allegedly seized in a raid on the manâ€™s house.

He been taken to Southport watch-house and is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow on serious drug and weapon charges.

