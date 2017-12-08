$12,000 boost for Bremer River's rubbish boat

LITTER in the Bremer River will be targeted by Ipswich City Council in partnership with Healthy Land and Water (HLW).

HLW operates a boat and crew of two people to collect floating rubbish in the river, collecting up to 20 large bags of rubbish each month.

About half the rubbish remains behind, owing to the service operating every four weeks.

"The current timing does not allow for effective servicing of hot spots around Cribb Park, River Heart Parklands and Riverlink," Cr Kerry Silver said.

"The community also has a role to play in keeping the river clean by doing the right thing."

The council agreed to increase HLW funding by $12,000 on top of the existing annual $16,000.