120 JOBS: New McDonald’s planned for Ipswich

A new McDonald’s restaurant is being planned for South Ripley.

A new McDonald’s restaurant is being planned for South Ripley.

A NEW McDonald’s restaurant is being planned for one of Ipswich’s fastest growing pockets in the city’s south.

The fast food giant already has 15 stores in Ipswich, plus another three in the Lockyer Valley.

The company says a proposed new store in South Ripley would inject millions of dollars into the local economy and would need more than 100 workers to staff it.

The latest local Macca’s to open was in the Eden’s Crossing estate in Redbank Plains in November last year.

LOCAL NEWS: $12m works aimed at highway crash hotspot

A McDonald’s Australia spokesperson said the company is currently working through the approval process with Ipswich City Council for a proposed new restaurant.

“If approved, the proposed restaurant would be run by a local licensee, who would play an active role in the community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities for local employees,” they said.

“The proposed restaurant would inject over $5 million into the local economy and create 100 jobs during construction, as well as a further 120 jobs once operational.”

READ MORE: Ipswich school must expand to keep up with growth

The company did not confirm exactly where the proposed restaurant would be located or how large it would be.

There are already McDonald’s restaurants in nearby Yamanto and Ripley.

During the 2019-20 financial year South Ripley welcomed 704 new residents and 231 new dwellings, and only sat behind Spring Mountain and Redbank Plains for population growth across Ipswich.

DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.