Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A 12-year-old boy will face Ipswich Children’s Court.
CHARGED: A 12-year-old boy will face Ipswich Children’s Court.
Crime

12-year-old allegedly steals car, evades police on Bruce Hwy

Claudia Williams
28th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 12-year-old boy allegedly evaded police while driving a stolen car on the Bruce Highway on Sunday, travelling from Kingaroy to the Sunshine Coast and Ipswich.

The boy will face Ipswich Children’s Court today after he allegedly stole the van from Recreation Drive, Kingaroy at noon on October 27.

He allegedly evaded police on the Bruce Highway at Eumundi, approximately a two and a half hour drive from where the car was stolen.

The van was later sighted by police in Ipswish.

Police used stingers to stop the vehicle where the child was arrested and charged for unlawful use of a vehicle, dangerous operation, evading police and unlicensed driving.

Bail was opposed and he will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act when he appears in Ipswich Children’s Court.

bruce highway kingaroy crime south burnett crime south burnett youth crime unlicensed driving youth crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    premium_icon Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    Crime Police and paramedics are on scene at Heatley Primary School after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student.

    • 28th Oct 2019 1:24 PM
    Would-be prison escapee released from prison

    premium_icon Would-be prison escapee released from prison

    Crime The 'utterly deplorable' act was slammed by police.

    • 28th Oct 2019 1:30 PM
    PHOTOS: Project Ponytail raises $24K in matter of days

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Project Ponytail raises $24K in matter of days

    News The fundraiser has now topped $24,000 for cancer research.

    • 28th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
    Heart-raising feat: Maddie's amazing courage to win gold

    premium_icon Heart-raising feat: Maddie's amazing courage to win gold

    Athletics Determined athlete defies setbacks to secure state title