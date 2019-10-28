12-year-old allegedly steals car, evades police on Bruce Hwy

A 12-year-old boy allegedly evaded police while driving a stolen car on the Bruce Highway on Sunday, travelling from Kingaroy to the Sunshine Coast and Ipswich.

The boy will face Ipswich Children’s Court today after he allegedly stole the van from Recreation Drive, Kingaroy at noon on October 27.

He allegedly evaded police on the Bruce Highway at Eumundi, approximately a two and a half hour drive from where the car was stolen.

The van was later sighted by police in Ipswish.

Police used stingers to stop the vehicle where the child was arrested and charged for unlawful use of a vehicle, dangerous operation, evading police and unlicensed driving.

Bail was opposed and he will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act when he appears in Ipswich Children’s Court.