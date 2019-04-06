12 ways to beat the boredom these school holidays

Easter holiday fun craft

April 15-18, from 10am-1pm at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

Join in the fun and make some Easter cards and drawings to give to your family.

Eggciting Easter hunt

April 8-22 at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

Download the Redbank Rewards App and follow the floor markers around the centre to collect eight eggs. Collect them all and you will receive a prize.

Sesame Street Live Show

April 8-13 at 11am and 1pm daily at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

Beloved Sesame Street characters Cookie Monster and Elmo will be visiting Ipswich for their live show. They will also be meeting and greeting their young fans at noon and posing for photographs.

Free pop-up roller skating rink

April 8-21, from 10am-3pm daily at Riverlink Shopping Centre (excludes Good Friday).

Pull on some skates and enjoy roller skating these school holidays. The activity includes free skate hire, with skates available in a children's size 9 to an adult size 13. No bookings are required.

The Grossest Day Ever

April 10, beginning at 9.30am at Tivoli Drive-in Theatre, 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar.

Slide into a pool of mud, get splattered in paint and have a catch and throw tournament with wet sponges at the Grossest Day Ever at the Tivoli Drive-in. This unique school holiday program is designed by the participants of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, and is aimed at children aged 5-12. Lunch is provided, with kids creating their own tacos. For more information, phone 38120109.

Easter Cooking

April 8-13 at Booval Fair Shopping Centre.

Make a variety of tasty treats to share with your family this Easter. Different things will be made on different days. There will be bunny cupcake decorating on Monday and Thursday, chocolate bliss balls on Tuesday and cotton tail bunny cupcakes on Wednesday and Friday. Sessions will be held at 10am, 11am and noon daily.

Easter balloon twisting

April 15-18 at Booval Fair Shopping Centre.

Make a special Easter bonnet and learn the basics of balloon twisting. Bookings must be made online at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ free-easter-balloon-twisting- workshops-tickets. Sessions will be held daily at 11am, noon and 1pm.

The Inflatable Factory

April 8-22 at Orion Springfield Central.

Children can bounce, jump, climb and slide to their heart's content these school holidays, with a number of gigantic inflatable attractions coming to Springfield. Tickets are $9 for children aged four and under, $19 for children aged over five and adults, and $70 for a family pass of four tickets. Spectators are free. It will be open daily from 9am-4pm.

Wonder Park pop up

April 6-18 at Orion Springfield Central.

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. Let your child's imagination run wild with amusements, activities, entertainers, selfie stations and more. It will be open daily from 10am-2pm.

Big Blue Blocks

April 6 to June 2 at The Workshops Rail Museum.

Get building, engineering and inventing with one of the most popular activities ever hosted at the museum. Children will enjoy an endless variety of play patterns including construction, pretend play, role-playing and creating their own games. Most importantly, they will be deeply engaged, active and have hours of fun.

Sensory Friendly Day

April 10 from 9.30am-4pm at The Workshops Rail Museum.

For this very special day, the museum will turn the sound down and create an engaging and fun space that children with sensory processing difficulties can share with their families and carers. They will also have a couple of chill-out zone options if some quiet space is required as well as child-sized earmuffs available for use during your visit. While the museum will have some modifications to their displays and activities, not all of them will be silent. Log on to www. theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au for more information.

Kickabout these school holidays

Encourage the kids to ditch the screens for sports these Easter school holidays when Ripley Town Centre hosts a series of free, fun sports workshops to help keep them active and entertained over the break.

An indoor soccer skills and rugby handpass workshop is set to kick off on Wednesday, April 17 from 10am-1pm, while an indoor football skills circuit and mini basketball hoops workshop will touch down on Thursday, April18 from 10am-1pm.

Ripley Town Centre Centre Manager Shane Wild said the workshops will be a fantastic opportunity to get the kids out and about, and learn some new skills.

Both workshops will be held opposite Eco Shot Café in Ripley Town Centre. To secure a spot, register at www.ripleytowncentre.com.au and visit the What's On page.