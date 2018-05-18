12 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Rosewood Country Markets



Saturday, May 19 from 7-11.30am at the Anglican Church grounds, 72 John St, Rosewood.



SOME of the stalls on offer include local crafts, fresh produce, homemade jams, pickles and relishes, cakes, plants, books, bric-a-brac, trash and treasure, fresh flowers, children's toys and animal nursery.



Family funday



Saturday, May 19 from 3-7pm at Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield.



THIS family event will be to celebrate families of all kinds, and build a stonger community. Entry is free.



Marvellous miniatures



Saturday, May 19 from 9.30-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library courtyard.



FROSTGRAVE, Warpath, Warhammer and Kings of War - Are you a fan of the creative process of table top gaming?



Come along to this hands-on workshop and learn out-of-this-world design techniques that will bring your gaming miniatures to life.



Suitable for adults and teens aged 13 and over. It is free to attend.



Laugh along with Kitty



Saturday, May 19 at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.



KITTY Flanagan returns for an encore of her brand new show Smashing, which will be shown at Brisbane's QPAC on May 19.



As one of Australia's best-known comedians, Flanagan has played all over the world and now tours Australia relentlessly.



Her new show will feature everything from love songs, sex, algorithms, chimps, clowns and psychics - everything is getting "smashed" in this hilarious stand-up event.



The show runs for 100 minutes.



Tickets to her show are $54.90 for adults or $49.90 for concession card holders. Log onto www.qpac.com.au to book.



Ipswich Artists - Works from the collection



Now until May 20 at the Ipswich Art Gallery.



SEE the diversity and skill of artists in this display featuring works that have been acquired through the Ipswich Art Awards over the past 15 years and are shown in conjunction with this year's Ipswich Festival. It is free to attend.



Providence Gardening Community: Growing Fruit and Veg



Sunday, Providence Centre, 6 Amity Way, South Ripley



JOIN experienced gardening presenter The Mountain Man who has designed a series of workshops to help build your knowledge and passion for gardening in a new community. Fruit and vegetables will be the focus. All welcome, but you must RSVP. From 9.30am-11.30am. Free.



Tyrone Noonan at Brothers



Sunday, Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey Street, Raceview, 2pm



Australian superstar, Tyrone Noonan from George, is back from New York and is doing a select number of shows while he is here, bringing his own unique style to the great hits that everyone really does love. Time: 2pm. Free.



Tuffkidz Duathlon



Sunday, Ipswich Cycle Park, Huxham Street, Churchill



The Ipswich City Rotary Tuffkidz Duathlon is designed for children of all ages who want to be a duathlete for a day.



An approved bike helmet, running shoes and a t-shirt are compulsory. There are a range of distances available depending on age.



Be there for 7am. Cost is $10 a person.



Ipswich Showplace Markets



Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd



The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.



They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.



Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.



They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.



From 6am-11.30am.



Coin donation.



All Abilities Morning Run



Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central



Rise and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.



Springfield Australian Army Cadet Unit open day



Saturday, 25/49 RQR Depot, Greenbank Training Area, 9am to 3pm.



Come along to the 149ACU Australian Army Cadet Unit Open Day. Entrance is through the main gate along the Old Greenbank Rd/ Greenbank-Springfield Arterial.



Go to https://www.armycadets.gov.au/ for more information about the Australian Army Cadets.



Or call on mobile: 0427 929 116 or email sqldenquiries@armycadets.gov.au



RAAF Base Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre open day



Sunday, RAAF Base Amberley, 9am to 3pm



Entry is free though donations are appreciated. Open days are suitable for young and old, so bring along the kids and the grandparents and anyone else who loves planes.

