Leo is a one-year-old male kelpie cross beagle that needs a home where he can be let indoors to spend time with the family. Adoption price is $320.
News

12 pets looking for kind-hearted owners

Ashleigh Howarth
by
28th Nov 2018 11:00 AM

IF you are looking for a new best friend, look no further than the RSPCA.

At the RSPCA Wacol Campus, as well as the RSPCA in West Ipswich, there are currently hundreds of animals looking for a second chance at love.

Each week The Ipswich Advertiser prints the details of some of those animals who are currently looking for new homes.

Here are 12 animals who would make the perfect edition to your family.

Visit the RSPCA Wacol Campus at 139 Wacol Station Rd, Wacol.

Alternatively, you can drop into the RSPCA in West Ipswich. they are located at 6 Hooper St, West Ipswich.

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners