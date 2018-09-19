12 bizarre jobs on offer at Costco Bundamba

COSTCO is less than two months away from opening its Bundamba warehouse and a whole range of unusually skilled workers are needed to fill up to 280 positions.

The American company is known for its wide range of products including coffins, medical services and tyres among the grocery aisles.

And there are some peculiar skills required for unusual jobs like meat wrappers and bakery sanitisers.

Positions are now advertised for bakery forklift drivers and stockists, bakery sanitisers, meat wrappers, gas station attendants, tyre sales assistants, food court attendants, service deli assistants and rotisserie staff, merchandise stockers, front end supervisors, front end cashiers and assistants, optical managers and licensed optometrists.

Part-time and full-time positions are available.

The Bundamba store, the second in Queensland, is expected to open in November and a spokesperson confirmed an exact date was expected to be revealed by early October.

The petrol station is anticipated to open ahead of the warehouse.

Construction of the massive 13,750sqm site, the equivalent of two football fields, is also well under way.

A membership office has been set up on Gliderway St at Bundamba and is open from 8am to 4pm.

See Costco.com.au for details and to apply for jobs.