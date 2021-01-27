Menu
Another Tasmanian public servant has been stood down over allegations of child sexual abuse, the 11th state service employee to be stood down.
Crime

11th public servant stood down over child sex abuse claims

27th Jan 2021 6:42 PM
UPDATE, JANUARY 27, 2021: 

ANOTHER Tasmanian public servant has been stood down over allegations of child sexual abuse.

They are the 11th state service employee to be stood down pending an investigation in recent months.

"A state service employee from the north of the State has been stood down pending an investigation into an allegation of alleged sexual abuse, a government spokesman said.

"The allegation has been referred to Tasmania Police for assessment.

"Principles of natural justice and other legal considerations demand that further comment is not made whilst the investigation is underway. We also need to make sure that we fulfil our duty of care to our employees and do not prejudice investigations.

"It is important to note that being stood down is not an indication of wrongdoing.

"The presumption of innocence until proven guilty must be upheld."

Premier Peter Gutwein is expected to announce the head of the upcoming Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse in Tasmanian government institutions by the end of this week.

January 7, 2021: 

YET another state service employee has been stood down pending an investigation into an allegation of alleged sexual misconduct.

A state government spokesman confirmed on Wednesday the employee from the south of the state had been stood down and the allegation had been referred to Tasmania Police for assessment.

There are now at least 10 public servants who have been stood down or being investigated over similar allegations in recent weeks.

A Commission of Inquiry later this year will examine allegations of abuse in government agencies, including the health and education departments and the Ashley Detention Centre.

