116-place child care centre proposed near school

Developer Griffith Group has submitted plans to build a new child care centre opposite a school in Karalee.

Developer Griffith Group has submitted plans to build a new child care centre opposite a school in Karalee.

A BRISBANE-BASED developer has submitted plans to build a new child care centre in a growing Ipswich suburb opposite a primary school.

Griffith Group says the Karalee has the need for the proposed 116-place centre despite being in proximity to three other child care facilities.

The company has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct the two-storey building over land on 54-56 Arthur Summervilles Road.

A total of 1678m2 has been set aside as outdoor play space.

The vacant 3198m2 site, which has been already cleared of vegetation, is across the road from Karalee State School.

The centre is proposed to have 969m2 of gross floor area, a 851m2 outdoor play area and 29 parking spaces.

A total of 1678m2 has been set aside as outdoor play space for kids aged 0-5.

“The subject site is identified as a currently vacant residential allotment with frontages to Arthur Summervilles Road, Elaine Street and Lillian Street,” the application notes.

LOCAL NEWS: Council’s transparency bid blocked amid privacy fears

“The proposal achieves a high quality built form outcome that will comfortably co-exist within the existing residential estate.

“An integrated landscape and design outcome has been achieved in order to provide a softened interfaced to the southern boundary where adjoining residential lots.

“The development seeks to propose a single vehicle crossover and a pedestrian access point to Elaine Street.”

Plans for the proposed centre.

The planned facility will be across the road from Karalee State School, which had 605 students enrolled in 2019.

“The result of this development will be the suitably co-location of complimentary community facility land uses and will not cause ribbon development,” the application notes.

Karalee Kindergarten and Early Years Learning is located 270 metres to the south of the site.

“This facility is relatively old with capacity for only 76 children,” the application notes.

Developer Griffith Group has submitted plans to build a new child care centre opposite a school in Karalee.

“1 2 3 4 Kids is provided 1.9 km to the west and comprises 79 places.

“Karalee Play and Learn is located adjacent to the Karalee shopping precinct (3.6 km to the west).

“This facility opened in 2018 with capacity for 96 children.

“Discussions with the above operators indicate that they have very minimal vacancies currently available with a waiting list usually in place.

“Limited vacancies are available on certain days (typically Fridays); however, parents are precluded from enrolling their children on days of stronger demand.

“This results in limited choice for parents.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.