115 townhouses destined for popular Ipswich suburb

A DEMAND for higher density living in Ipswich is evident in an expressions of interest campaign for a townhouse development in Riverview.

The development, known as the 'McEwan' at 1-19 McEwan St measures 2.49ha in total land area and is an 'island site' with no adjoining neighbours and three street frontages.

Ray White's Tony Williams and Mark Creevey are in charge of the sale. Mr Williams said the location of the site and infrastructure credits would be real drawcards for developers.

"Land parcels with development approvals in place are highly sought-after and this particular opportunity offers 115 townhouses, 257sq m retail and four apartments," he said.

The townhomes have been architecturally designed, with building design efficiencies and come with dedicated green space.

"Buyers will be particularly attracted to the $656,584 that's available in infrastructure credits from Ipswich City Council and QUU applicable to the development of the site."

Mr Creevey said local amenities, transport links and employment hubs meant the area was ideal for people of all backgrounds to move into once completed.

"Riverview Primary School, St Peter Claver College and Redbank State School are all close by and this will appeal to parents and families," he said.

"The area's buzzing with retail with Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre in close proximity and the newly opened Costco also nearby.

"Goodman Redbank Motorway Estate and Citiswitch Industrial Park are excellent generators of jobs locally, with Riverview train station on the doorstep for those working further afield."

Expressions of interest close July 24.