Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Christmas lights display at 9 Blackwood Ave, North Ipswich.
The Christmas lights display at 9 Blackwood Ave, North Ipswich. Contributed
News

114 Christmas displays to enjoy in Ipswich and Somerset

Ashleigh Howarth
by
11th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ipswich:

Basin Pocket

1 Springall St

4 Norman St

26 Charlotte St

28 Mcleod St

Bellbird Park

195 Redbank Plains Rd

Blackstone

108 Naomai St

Booval

13A Green St

Brassall

190 Pine Mountain Rd

10 Jimbour Ct

Bundamba

4 Banbury Cl

Camira

6 Abelia Ct

Churchill

20 Berry St

Collingwood Park

6 Tone Dr

12 Eustace Ct

Deebing Heights

39 Rawlings Rd

East Ipswich

11 Trumper St

Eastern Heights

16 Edwards St

13 Minnis St

Ebenezer

57 Ebenezer Rd

Flinders View

4 Inverness St

54 Jacana Cres

21 Hillier Ct

4 Nova Ct

6 Nova Ct

3 Nova Ct

Lot 1 Nova Ct

5 Nova Ct

Gailes

35 Iris St

Ipswich

33 Salisbury Rd

59 Limestone St

99 Brisbane St

Unit 1, 2 and 13, Turley St

17 Limestone St

Newtown

53 Brisbane Rd

North Booval

38 Gledson St

North Ipswich

9 Blackwood Ave

1 North St

8 Carl Ln

Pine Mountain

3 Pringle Pl

Raceview

64 Anna Dr

36 Mahogany St

19 Westminster Cres

1 Explorer St

Unit 1-2, 13 Turley St

Redbank Plains

51 Frawley Dr

14 Vantage Pl

2 Alawoona St

195 Redbank Plains Rd

5 Tindle St

Ripley

23 Boyland Wy

Rosewood

Shop 1/8 John St

14 Normanton Cl

10 Normanton Cl

22 Normanton Cl

9 Normanton Cl

4 Roblyn St

Sadliers Crossing

Unit1-24 Thomas St

Silkstone

2 Auld St

Springfield

6 Ashbrook Pl

Springfield Lakes

19 Diana St

21 Diana St

10 Diana St

9 Diana St

18 Diana St

22 Diana St

23 Diana St

13 Diana St

74 Jezabel Dr

Thagoona

8-10 Loder Rd

Tivoli

12 Wood St

Willowbank

9 Gledhow St

Yamanto

15 Capriole Cl

68 Sandalwood Dr

4 Yew St

21 Mustang St

 

Somerset:

Brightview

1156 Brightview Road

Coolana

73 Schulz Road

Esk

175 Ipswich Street

16 Hassall Street

133 Ipswich Street

20 Ann Street

13 Adelaide Street

Fernvale

7 Schmidt Road

50 Poole Road

34 Poole Road

22 Poole Road

49 Poole Road

48 Poole Road

46 Poole Road

81 Burns Street

1463 Brisbane Valley Highway

25 Titmarsh Court

Glamorgan Vale

116 Voss Road

7 Beattie Road

Kilcoy

4009 Esk-Kilcoy Road

5/43 Mary Street

38 Row Street

Lowood

2 Reservoir Road

1 Lindemans Road

47 Sandpiper Drive

74 Railway Street

119 Prospect Street

6 Lowood-Minden Road

66 Reinbotts Road

23 Sandpiper Drive

49 Sandpiper Drive

Sandy Creek

97 Roberts Court

Somerset Dam

2210 Esk-Kilcoy Road

24 King Street

Toogoolawah

66 Cressbrook Street

8 Dingyarra Street

65 Cressbrook Street

35 Abbotsford Street

christmas christmas lights 2018 ipswich somerset
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Costco jobs latest, open date coming soon

    premium_icon Costco jobs latest, open date coming soon

    Employment WHILE works have been progressing at the Costco Bundamba site, new employees are still waiting to start work.

    Religions unite to take message to our schools

    premium_icon Religions unite to take message to our schools

    Religion & Spirituality Innovative approach to religious education has political backing.

    • 11th Dec 2018 3:16 AM
    Remedy to our cities’ growing pains ignored

    Remedy to our cities’ growing pains ignored

    News A key issue that could lead to a fix is frequently being overlooked.

    • 11th Dec 2018 2:53 AM
    Green bin program converts tonnes of organics waste

    premium_icon Green bin program converts tonnes of organics waste

    Environment It's the only dedicated program of its kind in Queensland

    Local Partners