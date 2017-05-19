'11,000 drivers a day now safer thanks to $2.75m upgrade'

Major improvements to a busy North Ipswich intersection have been completed and delivered ahead of schedule.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said completion of the $2.75 million upgrade at the corner of Pine and Delacy Sts fulfilled a key election commitment by the Palaszczuk Government.

"The upgraded intersection includes traffic signals, pedestrian crossings and designated cycle lanes," Mr Bailey said. "It also features new chevrons and line marking and maintains the left-hand turn from Delacy St into Pine St.

"I want to thank Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden for his hard work and strong advocacy for these important safety improvements."

Mr Madden said the intersection had been earmarked for an upgrade because it had a high crash history and was used by about 11,000 motorists each day.

"The new intersection provides better local connectivity for motorists and safer access for cyclists and pedestrians," Mr Madden said.

"It also improves access to local businesses and tourist attractions such as the Workshops Rail Museum."

Mr Madden said the project was initially expected to be finished mid-year, but a smoother than expected construction program had enabled its completion date to be brought forward.

"While the new traffic signals have been in operation for some time, final night time asphalting, line marking and related works means the project is now officially complete," he said.

"I want to thank motorists and local residents for their patience during construction."