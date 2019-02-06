Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEHIND BARS: The man was called by his mother the day after the rape, telling him
BEHIND BARS: The man was called by his mother the day after the rape, telling him "don't come near my grandchildren again” and urging him to turn himself in to police. File
Crime

11 years jail for uncle who raped niece, 8, in shed

Katie Hall
by
6th Feb 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "TRUE predator" who committed every parents' worst nightmare has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, after pleading guilty to raping his eight-year-old niece.

The man, who can't be named, had previously "failed to rehabilitate" himself after sexually assaulting two young girls in 2012.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said before the rape, the man had been living in the same house as his niece, but was told to leave after being caught watching her get changed through her bedroom window.

One night in March, the man sneaked back to the house, making sure he wasn't seen by any neighbours, and used a screwdriver to unscrew the fly screen on the girl's bedroom window.

He woke the girl up and asked her to come with him to the garden shed, but when she said no he "lured her with lollies and a $2 coin".

In the shed, the man showed her pornography on a laptop before removing her clothes and performing several sex acts on her, and afterwards took her back to her room.

Mr Cook said the man was called by his mother the next day, telling him "don't come near my grandchildren again" and urging him to turn himself in to police.

"(He has) left a girl with lifelong effects and poses a significant danger to the community," Mr Cook said.

Judge Leanne Clare said in order to go through with the "heinous offence" the man used "calculation, determination and deviousness ... revealing a true predator".

"You had brought with you a computer with pornographic film to corrupt her, lollies and money to entice her, baby wipes to clean yourself up afterwards and a screwdriver to break through the security screen," Judge Clare said.

"You continue to represent a danger to children."

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg bundaberg district court editors picks judge leanne clare rape
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Smokers slapped with over $104,000 worth of fines

    premium_icon Smokers slapped with over $104,000 worth of fines

    News Queensland smokers were slapped with a big number of fines over the past financial year.

    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

    premium_icon Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

    Business Tradies demand action as no-one faces charges over collapses

    Subbie’s fight to reclaim $330k from JM Kelly

    premium_icon Subbie’s fight to reclaim $330k from JM Kelly

    Business Peter Wrafter’s company was owed hundreds of thousands