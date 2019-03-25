11 people Ipswich police want to speak with

DO YOU know who these people are?

Police have released images of eight people they want to speak to.

Officers believe the people may be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences.

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

11 people Ipswich police want to speak to Queensland Police Serice

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Sunday, November 25 2018 at approximately 2:10AM on Brisbane Rd, Goodna.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, November 27 2018 at approximately 1:34PM on Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent adult stealing offence which occurred on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at approximately 4:30PM at the Orion Lagoon, Springfield Central.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, December 14, 2018 at approximately 6:40PM on Smiths Rd, Goodna.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, December 17, 2018 at approximately 1:35PM on Collingwood Drive, Redbank.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, December 7, 2018 at approximately 4:15PM on Smiths Rd, Goodna.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at approximately 7:27PM on Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Friday, November 30, 2018 at approximately 6:30PM at Collingwood Drive, Redbank.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at approximately 5:21PM on Collingwood Drive, Redbank.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at approximately 3:46PM on Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.