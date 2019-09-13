11 jobs to apply for in Ipswich right now

There are a number of jobs currently available for jobseekers in Ipswich.

There are a number of jobs currently available for jobseekers in Ipswich. Michaela O'Neill

CHRISTMAS is quickly approaching, which means many businesses are now recruiting extra staff for the holiday season.

Here are 11 jobs jobseekers can apply for now.

Angus and Coote - Redbank Plaza

The store is currently recruiting Christmas casuals. To find out more about the position, visit them in store.

Gold Mark - Riverlink

DO you have a passion for jewellery? Goldmark are looking to hire Christmas casual team members. Visit them in store now with your resume to apply.

Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes -Riverlink

If you have a can-do attitude and exceptional customer service skills, email your resume to yann.bouton@rubychews.com.au.

Ally Fashion - Riverlink

A permanent part time position is available, To apply, visit them in store and speak to Madi, the store manager.

Toast N Roast Carvery - Orion Springfield Central

Having opened earlier this month, the team from Toast N Roast carvery are looking for more people to join their team. Experience in carvery, cooking and counter service is required. To apply, hand in your resume in store or email toastnroast17@yahoo.com.

Flight Centre - Orion Springfield Central

Do you love to travel? Help others achieve their travelling dreams by becoming a travel agent at Flight Centre. Drop in store to see the team or log on www.fctgcareers.com.

Go Vita Springfield - Orion Shopping Centre

Experience in pharmacy, nutrition and nutritional products is a must. Perfect for someone who is studying naturopathy. Send your resume to govitaspringfield@gmail.com.

Dusk - Orion Springfield Central

Applications are now open for a Christmas casual customer assistant. To apply, log onto www.dusk.com.au/careers.

Ally Fashion - Orion Springfield Central

A casual assistant position is available. Hand your resume in store or apply online at www.allyfashion.com.

Williams - Orion Springfield Central

Looking for bask to school and Christmas sales assistants for December and January, with a few starting shifts in November. To apply, log onto www.munrofootweargroup.com.au.

Prouds the Jeweller - Booval Fair

Christmas casuals are needed for the holiday season. Drop in store now to hand in your resume.