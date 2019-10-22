11 fang-tastic Halloween events to scare the pants off you

SPOOKY FUN:: Find the perfect activity for you and your family in our Halloween guide.

1) Hallowwn haunt and maze

Wednesday, October 30, and Thursday, October 31, from 6-9pm at 525 Junction Rd, Barellan Point.

ARE you brave enough to visit this haunt and make your way through the maze?

There will be lollies, music, photos and more.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the Ipswich Hospice Palliative Care Unit, so bring some change. Suitable for all ages.

Search Halloween Haunt Ipswich 2019 Yard Haunt and Maze on Facebook for more information.

2) Boovalloween

Thursday, October 31, from 4.30-7.30pm at Booval Fair, corner Brisbane and Station Rds, Booval.

HEAD down to the centre for a fun and safe trick or treating option.

There will be lots of activities such as edible slime workshops, doughnut decorating, face painting, roving entertainers and more. For more information search this event on Eventbrite.

3) Zombie Walk Trick or Treat

Thursday, October 31, from 3-8pm at Orion Springfield Central.

GHOULS, ghosts and zombies will again be making their way through Orion Springfield Central in search of their favourite treats of the sweet kind.

Tickets will be $5 a person, with all proceeds going towards Headspace.

For more information, search Orion Springfield Central on Facebook.

4) Town Square's Halloween Spooktacular

Thursday, October 31, from 3.30-6.30pm at Town Square Redbank Plains.

There will be lots of free Halloween fun, including trick or treating, craft activities, face painting and more. Search Town Square on Redbank Plains for more information.

5) Kids' Fright Night

Thursday, October 31, from 5.30-9pm at the Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

THE kids' room at the hotel will be transformed into a haunted room, with Halloween-themed movies playing. There will also be a special $5 kids' meal deal.

Bookings are essential to claim the deal.

Halloween is a fun night for kids to dress up. D-Keine

6) Trick or Treat at Macca's

Thursday, October 31, from 4.30-7.30pm at McDonald's Camira, 4 Nev Smith Dr, Camira.

HEAD down at 4.30pm to get your face painted before you go out trick or treating. There will be lollies and a photo backdrop for pictures.

The McDonald's stores in Augustine Heights, Springfield Lakes and Springfield Orion will also be handing out lollies.

7) Spooktacular haunted house

Thursday, October 31, from 7-8.30pm at Lead Childcare Riverview, 159 Old Ipswich Rd, Riverview.

LEAD Riverview will be creaking open its gates for a night of frights.

Walk through the haunted house if you dare and wear your scariest costumes to be tricked or treated.

It is free to attend.

8) Halloween open house

Thursday, October 31, from 6.30-10.30pm at 59 Lawrie Dr, Collingwood Park.

COME and sit in an electric chair, pose in the guillotine, visit the graveyard and other scary things at this house in Collingwood Park.

For more information, search Kims_Listening on Facebook.

9) Halloween Psychic Night

Wednesday, October 30, from 6pm at the RoyalMail Goodna, 92 Brisbane Tce, Goodna.

MEDIUM Kelly Wright will be reading on the night as well as sharing her experiences with the spirit world. Tickets are $45 a person and includes a free drink at the bar and a goodie bag. Bookings are essential. Phone 3288 2213.

10) Free Halloween face painting

Thursday, October 31 at Drakes Supermarkets at Winston Glades, 259 Ash St, Yamanto.

EVERY ghoul and witch needs their face painted, so head down to Yamanto for this free activity.

11) Halloween in Top of Town

Saturday, October 26 from 3-6pm in Top of Town.

A NUMBER of free family fun activities as well a spineapple and pumpkin carving classes and cookie decorating classes will be held in the Top of Town precinct from 3-6pm on Saturday, October 26. Everyone is invited to dress up. The event is sponsored by Mrs Claus and Santa Shop and The Retro Diner.