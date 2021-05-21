Ceasefire finally reached in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing a pause to the bloodshed in Gaza after 11 days of fighting.

The Israeli government's security cabinet approved the "mutual and simultaneous" ceasefire on Thursday night. It will start at 2am local time.

Egypt helped broker the agreement, and will send two security delegations into Israel and Gaza to ensure it is upheld.

"The political security cabinet unanimously accepted the recommendation of all security officials, the chief of staff, the head of the Shin Bet (Israel's internal security agency), the head of the Mossad (its intelligence agency) and the head of the national security council to accept the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire," Israel said.

"The chief of staff, the military echelon and the head of the GSS reviewed before the ministers Israel's great achievements in the campaign, some of which were unprecedented. The political echelon emphasises that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign."

A Hamas official, Ali Barakeh, told The Associated Press the truce was a "victory for the Palestinian people" and a defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out on May 10. As things stand, at least 232 Palestinians have been killed, along with at least a dozen Israelis. Children are among the casualties on both sides.

Shortly after the ceasefire agreement was announced, air raid sirens sounded in Israel, signalling more incoming rocket fire.

RELATED: Day of anger in Gaza as death toll rises

The ceasefire comes a day after US President Joe Biden ramped up diplomatic pressure on Israel to end the fighting, telling Mr Netanyahu he expected a swift "de-escalation".

"The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States," the White House said in its readout of the two leaders' phone call, which was their fourth in a week.

"The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."

That message was noticeably pointed compared to Mr Biden's previous statements, most of which emphasised Israel's right to defend itself.

A few hours later, Mr Netanyahu seemed to push back on the calls for a ceasfire.

"I especially appreciate the support of our friend US President Joe Biden, for the state of Israel's right to self-defence," he said, alluding to their conversation.

"I am determined to continue this operation until its objective is achieved: to restore quiet and security to you, citizens of Israel."

Earlier today, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also called for both sides to halt the violence, describing Gaza as "hell on earth".

"The hostilities have caused serious damage to vital civilian infrastucture in Gaza, including roads and electricity lines, contributing to a humanitarian emergency," said Mr Guterres.

"Even wars have rules. First and foremost, civilians must be protected.

"Indiscriminate attacks, and attacks against civilians and civilian property, are violations of the laws of war. So are attacks against military objectives that cause disproportionate loss of civilian life and injury to civilians."

He told Hamas to "stop the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars" into civilian population centres.

More to come.

Originally published as 11 days of brutal bloodshed finally over