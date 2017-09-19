32°
$10m upgrade at crash hotspot to save lives, ease congestion

Andrew Korner
WORK has started on a $10 million upgrade to a notorious Warrego Hwy intersection that the State Government hopes will save lives.

Over 10 years between 2007 and 2017, 54 people were injured in 32 crashes at the Minden crossroads - the place where the Warrego Hwy intersects with Lowood-Minden Rd and Tallegalla Rd.

Not to mention the fact that it is prone to flooding, the Minden crossroads has become a known traffic crash hot spot over the years, and has been the subject of significant investment of resources into finding a solution.

Acting Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Steven Miles (right) and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden announce the start of a $10 million upgrade to the Warrego Highway, Lowood-Minden Road and Tallegalla Road intersection. David Nielsen

Acting Main Roads Minister Steven Miles said the upgrades would involve reducing conflict between vehicles, improving turning lanes, reducing waiting times for vehicles crossing the highway and preventing traffic from queuing up through the intersection.

"There has been community concern about safety at the intersection and these works put words into action to reduce the number of incidents," Mr Miles said.

"This road safety upgrade will also ease congestion and increase capacity to cater for future traffic volumes."

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden has been a vocal campaigner for upgrades at Minden and said he was happy to see the work finally getting under way.

"This notorious intersection where there have been so many accidents over the years will finally have a $10 million redevelopment and the whole point is to reduce these accidents and stop injuries," he said.

Mr Madden said an average of 29 direct jobs would be supported over the life of the 18-month project.

Minden changes

  • Construction of separate intersections for Tallegalla Road and Lowood-Minden Road
  • Construction of new turning lanes in the centre median, providing better visibility, space for large vehicles without overhanging into the trafficked lanes
  • Creating at-grade U-turn facilities to enable vehicles to turn outside of the Warrego Highway lanes.
  • Installation of guardrail and wire rope
  • Providing safer bus stop locations removed from Warrego Highway

