$10M link between Springfield and Brookwater complete

Representatives attend the opening of the new $10 million stretch of road

A NEW $10 million stretch of road linking Brookwater to Springfield Central has this week opened to motorists for the first time.

Developed by Springfield City Group in partnership with R&F Property Australia, the project is one of many under the group tipped to cater to the area’s booming population.

Located on Brookwater Drive, the kilometre stretch of road will reportedly act as the first connection roadway with direct access to the masterplanned community.

Springfield City Group Chairman Maha Sinnathamby said the works signalled the final construction stage of Brookwater Dr.

Greater Springfield chairman Maha Sinnathamby says the $10 million project was complete on-time and on-budget.

He said the works were completed on-time and to budget, creating about 150 jobs over past 12 months.

“This new stretch of road has been completed at a time when the economy has been suffering severe uncertainty because of COVID-19,” he said.

“Construction work like that carried out on the extension of Brookwater Drive during 2020, was deemed to be an essential service by the Government.”

The latest development is set to provide residents of Brookwater with direct access to Springfield City Centre, including its train station and Orion Shopping Centre.

“To date, $18 billion has been invested into Springfield City, including some of the adjacent infrastructure,” he said.

The stretch of road was opened to motorists on Friday.

Mr Sinnathamby said workers had been presented with their share of challenges when adhering to strict social distancing practices during the pandemic.

R&F Property Australia General Manager Lai Zhi said their partnership on the project represented the company’s commitment to the area’s predicted growth.

The company is also involved in the $6 billion Central Gardens residential development project, which is expected to launch in coming months.

“The delivery of high-quality infrastructure is essential to creating a vibrant community,” Mr Zhi said.

