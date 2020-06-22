DAIRY farmers will have access to a $10 million program to improve energy efficiency and lower power bills.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor will today announce farmers can apply for grants of up to $20,000 to upgrade equipment, invest in energy monitoring systems and investigate alternative options for energy efficiency.

"Farmers have long been at the forefront of innovation to reduce their cost of doing business and their emissions output, but energy costs remain high for many in our dairy sector, especially where farmers are doing it tough on the back of bushfires and COVID-19", Mr Taylor said.

Energy use in milk cooling, harvesting and hot water production is one of the biggest costs for dairy farmers, with bills up to $12,800 a year for every 100 cows.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the grants would give farmers a welcome financial boost at a time when many were struggling.

"Supporting the long-term sustainability of our dairy farmers is critical to the sustainability of regional Australia and our food security," he said. "Dairy farmers are in a price squeeze from an imbalanced market, but thanks to this grants and energy efficiency upgrade program they will be able to keep more money in their pocket."

Originally published as $10m in grants for dairy farmers