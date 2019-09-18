Menu
Inland Rail Gowrie to Helidon flyover.
Inland Rail Gowrie to Helidon flyover. Contributed
$10b Inland Rail project set for parliamentary inquiry

Matthew Newton
18th Sep 2019 2:16 PM
A PARLIAMENTARY committee will conduct an inquiry into the Federal Government's $10 billion Inland Rail project.

After securing crucial votes, Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt moved that the management of the Inland Rail project by the Australian Rail Track Corporation and the Commonwealth Government be referred to the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee for inquiry and report by September 30, 2020.

The inquiry's terms of reference include the financial arrangements of the project, route planning and selection processes, connections with other freight infrastructure, including ports and intermodal hubs, engagement on route alignment, procurement and employment, urban and regional economic development opportunities, collaboration between governments, interaction with National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy, and any other related matters.

An ARTC spokesman said the organisation was confident it had the right study corridor for the project, "a study corridor that has been informed by multiple studies and analyses in 2006, 2010 and 2015".

"We are committed to engaging openly and transparently with any parliamentary inquiry," he said.

