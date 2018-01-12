103 NOT OUT: Ipswich centenarian brings up another milestone

Myrtle Thomson celebrated her 103rd birthday. With her sons Rodney and Bob Thomson.

MYRTLE Thomson credits a long and productive life to the fact she has never smoked a cigarette.

The birthday girl, who turned 103 yesterday, said the key to living a long and happy life was taking care of your health and surrounding yourself with those who mean the most to you.

"I have never once smoked. I never wanted to," she said.

"I also liked to play a lot of sport when I was younger such as basketball, tennis and bowls. I used to bowl with Swifts.

"But I also like to spend my time with my extended family and friends."

Myrtle was born in New Chum and has spent the majority of her life living in Ipswich, apart from a few years spent on the Gold Coast.

Myrtle married her husband James Thomson in 1939 and together they had two sons, Robert and Rodney.

She remained happily married until James died in 1988.

She has lived an interesting life, having worked at a number of different jobs.

She was a member of the Labor Party for five years and campaigned for many candidates, including former governor-general Bill Hayden.

She also worked at a Woolworths store on the Gold Coast where she became well known for the mock cream she made.

For her birthday, her carer and son Rodney Thomson gave her a kitten, which he said was the second pet she has owned in her life.

"When she was a child, she had a pet Shetland pony that used to follow the buggy when she would go into town with her parents," he said.

"But she loves the kitten, and it loves her."