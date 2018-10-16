Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

102-lot residential subdivision approved by council

16th Oct 2018 12:01 AM

SOMERSET Regional Council has conditionally approved a 102-lot residential subdivision near Lowood recreation complex.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann welcomed the new development that was approved on October 10.

"This development underlines the continuing appeal of Somerset as a lifestyle destination for new residents with easy access to our great assets - our river, lakes and rail trail," Cr Lehmann said.

"We worked through this application to ensure the best outcomes and conditions for the community and environment in line with the council's planning scheme."

The development will feature 3.7ha of new parkland, high standard stormwater treatment to the Brisbane River, cycle paths and lot sizes ranging from 800sqm to 1200sqm.

residential development somerset somerset regional council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Home prices could fall' in Springfield after court ruling

    premium_icon 'Home prices could fall' in Springfield after court ruling

    Environment A legal battle two years in the making ended last week when the Court of Appeal heard the case from Springfield Land Corporation against Cherish Enterprises

    • 16th Oct 2018 12:32 AM
    Meet Ipswich's fast and fleet-footed Winter Olympian

    premium_icon Meet Ipswich's fast and fleet-footed Winter Olympian

    News Lockett reflects on career during break from her 'NASCAR on skates'

    • 16th Oct 2018 12:30 AM
    Welcoming atmosphere at popular, family-run Ipswich cafe

    premium_icon Welcoming atmosphere at popular, family-run Ipswich cafe

    Business Delicious food in charming location

    • 16th Oct 2018 12:03 AM
    Poppy making event in full bloom ahead of Armistice

    Poppy making event in full bloom ahead of Armistice

    News Community invited to get crafty in the lead up to Remembrance Day

    • 16th Oct 2018 12:03 AM

    Local Partners