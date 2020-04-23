Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich resident Kathleen Edwards served as a theatre sister in Japan and Korea.
Ipswich resident Kathleen Edwards served as a theatre sister in Japan and Korea.
News

101-year-old war nurse ‘recalls good times’

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOT all war heroes carried a gun, as Ipswich resident Kathleen Edwards proves.

The 101-year-old was a theatre sister in Japan following the dropping of the nuclear bombs from 1947-49, and in the Korean War from 1952.

Born in Spring Creek near Cloncurry, she joined the Citizen’s Miltary Force in 1942 before entering the Army in 1943.

Kathleen Edwards is 101 years old. She served as a nurse in Japan.
Kathleen Edwards is 101 years old. She served as a nurse in Japan.

She served in the hospitals in Kure – near the Hiroshima blast zone – and at Kaitachi, helping patients with some horrific injuries.

But it was the happy times that she prefers to reflect on, according to son John.

“When I talk about mum I get a bit emotional,” he said.

“She only likes to talk about the happy times over there.”

Kathleen Edwards is 101 years old. She served as a nurse in Japan. Her wedding to husband Victor in Japan.
Kathleen Edwards is 101 years old. She served as a nurse in Japan. Her wedding to husband Victor in Japan.

It was during her time in Japan that she met husband Vic, a former British Army man who was taken as a prisoner of war and later transferred into the Australian Defence Force.

One of two sons, John was born shortly after the pair returned to Australia in 1953.

Kathleen Edwards is 101 years old. She served as a nurse in Japan. Her son John Edwards with her medals.
Kathleen Edwards is 101 years old. She served as a nurse in Japan. Her son John Edwards with her medals.

Mrs Edwards took on duties at home after Korea, starting up a senior citizens group at Inala, where many former defence families found new homes.

Vic sadly passed away in 1996, and Mrs Edwards now lives at Nowlanvil aged care facility at Flinders View.

anzac day ipswich hiroshima korean war second world war
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bringing light to poverty-stricken community

        premium_icon Bringing light to poverty-stricken community

        Education New SolarBuddy program has students at home making lights to go to Vanuatu for those living in poverty

        How toilet paper shortage is leading to blocked sewers

        premium_icon How toilet paper shortage is leading to blocked sewers

        News Supermarkets place signs warning shoppers not to flush wet wipes.

        Repeat grog thief hits bottle shops across Ipswich

        premium_icon Repeat grog thief hits bottle shops across Ipswich

        News Grab-and-go thief caught eye of staff after frequent offending

        Ipswich athlete made of Wright stuff

        premium_icon Ipswich athlete made of Wright stuff

        Sport After six months off training, Hayley has shown her determination to succeed.