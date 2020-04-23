101-year-old war nurse ‘recalls good times’

Ipswich resident Kathleen Edwards served as a theatre sister in Japan and Korea.

NOT all war heroes carried a gun, as Ipswich resident Kathleen Edwards proves.

The 101-year-old was a theatre sister in Japan following the dropping of the nuclear bombs from 1947-49, and in the Korean War from 1952.

Born in Spring Creek near Cloncurry, she joined the Citizen’s Miltary Force in 1942 before entering the Army in 1943.

She served in the hospitals in Kure – near the Hiroshima blast zone – and at Kaitachi, helping patients with some horrific injuries.

But it was the happy times that she prefers to reflect on, according to son John.

“When I talk about mum I get a bit emotional,” he said.

“She only likes to talk about the happy times over there.”

It was during her time in Japan that she met husband Vic, a former British Army man who was taken as a prisoner of war and later transferred into the Australian Defence Force.

One of two sons, John was born shortly after the pair returned to Australia in 1953.

Mrs Edwards took on duties at home after Korea, starting up a senior citizens group at Inala, where many former defence families found new homes.

Vic sadly passed away in 1996, and Mrs Edwards now lives at Nowlanvil aged care facility at Flinders View.