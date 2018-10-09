Family farewell loving great, great grandmother, 101

Carmen Emperatriz Arriaza passed away in her sleep aged 101 on September 30, here she is pictured with her son Jorge Arriaza.

MUCH loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother Carmen Emperatriz Arriaza was remembered at a special memorial service on Friday.

Last year Mrs Arriaza celebrated a milestone 100th brithday.

Susana Qleibo said her grandmother died in her sleep on September 30.

"It wasn't unexpected. She lived to see a lot of history," Mrs Qleibo said.

"She leaves a legacy behind."

A memorial service was held at the Richlands Church of God and Mrs Arriaza was buried at the Mount Gravatt cemetery, alongside her husband and eldest son.

The memorial started with four of her grandchildren singing three songs to celebrate her "very rich" life.

"Her life was rich in love. It was a beautiful service."

Some of the great grandchildren and great great grandchildren at the service of Carmen Arriaza who died recently aged 101 years.

The family said goodbye by throwing roses onto her grave as Mrs Arriaza's great granddaughter Rebekah Qleibo sang Amazing Grace.

"She deserved every bit of love that was dedicated and bestowed to her today.

"Not only ever hard working she always put her children, family and God first place in her life."

The family was humbled and honoured to see many friends at the funeral.

"We were also honoured to receive wonderful condolence messages to the family from strong positive community role models (former Ipswich Councillor) David Morrison and (State member for Jordan) Charis Mullen, sending their thoughts at this time. They were appreciated wholeheartedly."

Mrs Arriaza will be remembered for her strong will, she was also a devout Christian and attended church every Sunday.

"She was a very strong willed woman, always a God fearing women. Nightly she would say her prayers.

"She received favour in every area of her life; health, family, years of life and love. This favour she believed with her whole heart given to her by God.

"It's very hard to say goodbye. It's not really goodbye, but we'll see you later.

"She lived by example, if we are half the women that she was, then we are richer than we think."

Springfield grandmother Emperatriz Del Carmen Arriaza celebrated her 100th birthday with her family over the weekend.

At a young age Mrs Arriaza, who was born in Chile, was left without a mother and a father.

Her father died while she was very young and then her mother passed away when she was 17.

"It wasn't easy there was some pretty tough times.

"She was left to fend for herself. She had to work hard.

"Then she met her husband and had kids and life was giving her children the best that she could at the time."

Mrs Arriaza's family was in Chile when Pinochet led a military coup against then President Salvador Allende in 1973.

She emigrated from Chile to Australia in 1975 following her six sons and daughters to a better life.

Mrs Qleibo's mother is her only living child, but she has 77 grand, great grand and great great grandchildren.

"In the end her body gave in. She was bed bound."

Mrs Arriaza lived in Springfield to be close to family for more than 10 years and spent her last days in a Sunnybank nursing home.