Crime

100yo man charged with 3500 murders

10th Feb 2021 8:11 AM


A team of German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder following allegations he served Nazi Germany as an SS guard at one of the regime's concentration camps.

The man, who has been kept anonymous per German privacy laws, is alleged to have spent three years working at the Sachsenhausen camp after joining the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing.

The camp was established in 1936 and is estimated to have seen over 200,000 prisoners die within its walls due to starvation, disease and planned SS-led exterminations.

Prosecutor Cyrill Klement, who began working on the case in 2019 as part of Germany's federal prosecutors' office for investigating Nazi-era war crimes, said the suspect is healthy enough to stand trial despite his old age.

The development came just a week after a 95-year-old woman who allegedly worked as a secretary for the SS at Germany's Stutthof concentration camp was also charged with accessory to murders committed during the war.

"The advanced age of the defendants is no excuse to ignore them and allow them to live in the peace and tranquility they denied their victims," Efraim Zuroff of the Simon Wiesenthal Center said.

