$100k job for new school opening

Minister for Education Grace Grace visits Ipswich Sate High School to open the new Performing Arts Centre.

Minister for Education Grace Grace visits Ipswich Sate High School to open the new Performing Arts Centre. Cordell Richardson

EXPERIENCED educators could be in for a windfall if they secure a position at Ipswich's newest primary school.

The new Ripley Valley primary school is seeking a Business Manager through online jobs portal Seek.com.au, which touts a $100,000 per annum pay cheque.

The Business Manager will be responsible for establishing school systems and processes, as well as ensuring the school is ready to operate in 2020. The role begins October 8, 2019.

The role will also oversee the delivery of administrative, financial and human resources support, including supervising lower levels school support staff.

The works are progressing at the $120 million precinct which will also include a high school.

Education Minister Grace Grace has announced earlier this month who will take the reins at the schools opening in 2020.

Naomi Meerwald has been chosen as the principal for the primary school and Brendan Krueger has been selected for the high school.

"I'd like to extend a big congratulations to Brendan and Naomi on being selected for the unique role of leading a new school from the ground,” Ms Grace said.

"They both have years' worth of experience under their belts, so I have every faith they will do a fantastic job.”