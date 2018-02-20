$100,000 in grants for community groups

NOT-for-profit groups seeking a financial boost for their local projects are being urged to apply for their share of the Energex-Ergon Community Fund.

Applications for a grants pool totalling $100,000 will be accepted until March 26.

Each group can apply for a grant of up to $5000 with funding to be used for innovative projects in diversity and inclusion, education, energy and environmental conservation, safety, renewable energy projects or by upgrading facilities and equipment.

Previous local recipients of the grant included the Queensland Trust for Nature which used the funding to help fund revegetation of areas near Spring Creek to support the koala population.

Energex Area Manager for Ipswich Lockyer Graham Burke said the grants were a great way for a range of not-for-profit community groups to fund their initiatives and continued Energex and Ergon's history of assisting the region.

Go to energex.com.au/communityfund.

Applicants will be notified by phone.