10000 surgeries for Mater Springfield

Mater Private Hospital Springfield has operated on their 10000th patient. From left, Dr Stuart Phillip, patient John Stanley, hospital director Justin Greenwell and director of nursing Suzanne Hawksley.

WE TRUST hospital staff with our lives and one man has today helped bring about a special milestone for the team at Mater Springfield Private Hospital.

Bellbird Park resident John Stanley was admitted by Dr Stuart Philip for day surgery today, marking the 10000th operation performed at the hospital.

Mr Stanley said he felt good going into the surgery and that the location of the hospital had made the whole process a lot more convenient.

"I've been here before as a visitor and live about ten minutes away so it's easy to get to this hospital which is invaluable, there is no question about that,” Mr Stanley said.

"I'm 76 and I've had a good run, only a few broken bones and that's about it, but I'm glad I'm in here now and I feel wonderful, a million times better than I did when I arrived this morning.

"I think the Mater has done a fantastic job and I'm more than delighted.”

Mater Springfield Private Hospital director Justin Greenwall said he was very proud of what the hospital had achieved since opening 20 months ago and said the success was due to a combined effort from all staff.

"We've got an exceptional team and not just our operating theatre team but there are also a whole bunch of people at both the front and back end in terms of the patient journey and who make this hospital great,” Mr Greenwall said.

"It really is a team effort and I'm really proud of my staff and watching them grow stronger and stronger every month.

"We're also proud to provide the Springfield community with access to some of Queensland's leading doctors in our state-of-the-art hospital.

"Since opening, the hospital has treated many local patients who would have otherwise had to travel all the way into Brisbane for treatment.”

Mater Springfield Private Hospital performs a variety of medical and surgical specialities every day ranging from gastroenterology to plastics and reconstructive surgery, with the most common including endoscopy, arthroscopy, tonsillectomy, various plastics and total knee and hips replacements.

Mr Greenwell said another reason the milestone was particularly important was because it cemented Mater's role in building a healthy Greater Springfield community.

"We have 40 private doctors across our medical and surgical specialities, which has increased from an initial 14 doctors on opening,” said Mr Greenwell.

"The community is always very interested in future stages of Mater Private Hospital Springfield and we are so grateful for their support,” he said.

"As the Greater Springfield community grows, the hospital and our services will continue to grow to meet the demand.

"To ensure the high level of care on which we pride ourselves, our staff base has also increased from 101 employees on opening, to 260 employees.”

Mater Private Hospital Springfield performs an average of 32 operations per day, with the team having performed up to 67 operations per day.