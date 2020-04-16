“10,000 staff depending on it”: Virgin workers left in limbo

AS VIRGIN Australia attempts to overcome a trading halt to avoid extinction, more than 10,000 anxious staff remain in limbo regarding their future with the airline giant.

South Ripley woman Alison Wilson is just one of those staff members.

She has worked with the airline for more than 16 years, starting out as an administration assistant and who now works as an IT program manager.

“There has been a large number of people who have been stood down. I’m lucky I am still currently working, but at a reduced capacity,” she said.

“If Virgin Australia doesn’t come out of this, we’re going to see similar to what we’ve seen in the past, with a monopoly airline with sky high flight prices where people just can’t afford to travel.”

The Federal Government faces mounting pressure to approve an airline rescue package or loan worth $1.4 billion to keep air competition alive in Australia.

“I see people asking why should the Government back a company that has foreign shareholders,” Mrs Wilson said.

“This isn’t about backing a company so that it can make money and send it overseas, this is about backing a company that has 10,000 Australians that are depending on it to get through the other side of what is an absolutely horrendous situation at the moment.”

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said the Government needed to act now.

“I think the Government must do better,” he said.

“It’s very bad for the economy of Queensland if Virgin goes down and it’s certainly bad for local employees like Alison.”