33°
News

10,000 more hit by flu in Qld, NSW as mum-of-two dies in ACT

by Claire Bickers, Lanai Scarr, staff writers

A YOUNG mum-of-two has died in the nation's capital after contracting influenza as Australia's horror flu season continues, with close to 10,000 infected across Queensland and New South Wales.

In NSW there were 5960 cases confirmed in the past week including more than 120 on the Mid North Coast and 179 in Northern NSW.

In Queensland there were 3687 new confirmed cases for that week including 286 new cases on the Sunshine Coast, 202 in Central Queensland, 62 in Mackay, 387 on the Darling Downs, 129 across Wide Bay and 758 in north Brisbane.

Jennifer Thew, from Gungahlin in the Australian Capital Territory, died from acute respiratory distress syndrome at the weekend amid the worst flu season the territory has seen in five years.

It's understood Ms Thew and her seven-year-old daughter had been sick with the virus for a week.

Image of the Gofundme page for the Thew family featuring Estella, daughter of Jennifer Thew.
Image of the Gofundme page for the Thew family featuring Estella, daughter of Jennifer Thew.

She worked as a medical receptionist in Canberra and had been vaccinated against the flu.

Originally from Germany, Ms Thew, she was known to the community as a loving, involved mother who even through her sickness last week was putting her kids' needs first.

You can support her GoFundMe campaign here

More at The Daily Telegraph

Topics:  editors picks flu health influenza nsw queensland

News Corp Australia
Ipswich business with niche market floating high

Ipswich business with niche market floating high

With fewer than 70 commercial balloon pilots in Australia, it's not the kind of job you'll see listed the pages of a classifieds.

Report reveals council's veil of secrecy

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale (centre) arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

A culture of secrecy fostered at Ipswich City Council

'Overworked, overwhelmed and over it': That's Women Like Us

FUNNY: Comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will be bringing their show Women Like Us to Beaudesert.

Comedy duo will have your in stitches

Race to Pixar Cars Pit Stop these school holidays

Disney-Pixar Cars is revving up and getting ready to hit the track at Orion these school holidays.

Disney tour is a first ever for shopping centre

Local Partners