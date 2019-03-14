$1000 reason to read

KEVIN Toohill proudly boasts he has been a fan of The Queensland Times since he could first read and, at 79 years old, that's a long time.

Now Mr Toohill has 1000 reasons to continue subscribing as his name was picked from a subscription list that earned him a $1000 Riverlink Gift Voucher to spend on whatever he wants.

Plus, as part of the prize, Mr Toohill got to choose a local charity to donate $500 to with the compliments of The QT.

He insisted his donation go to Ipswich Hospice, a palliative care facility which relies on the support of locals.

Due to medical reasons, Mr Toohill was unable to pick up his prize.

Daughter-in-law Kim Toohill said she brings him all the papers once a month.

"Kevin likes to read The Queensland Times, The Toowoomba Chronicle and The Gatton Star," she said.

"We get them delivered every day at his house near Gatton, so we fill up the shopping bags with the papers for him every three weeks. They are very loyal readers.

"He wanted the money to go to Ipswich Hospice as it is very community-based and a great cause."

Ipswich Hospice director Elizabeth Davis says the money will be used to upgrade facilities.

"We are in the process of upgrading our guest wing rooms and this money will go towards that," Ms Davis said. "We are looking at getting some moving equipment and some smart TVs.

"We have a big list of things for those rooms as improvements.

"We rely on donations to keep going.

"After some government funding, we still need about $400,000 a year in donations from the community. Every little bit helps."

