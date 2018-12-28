1000 new homes proposed for city's fastest-growing suburb

CLEAR THE WAY: An aerial shot shows the vast development at Spring Mountain.

ANOTHER 1000 homes could be built in Ipswich's fastest growing suburb.

Two applications have been lodged with Ipswich City Council to continue development at Spring Mountain.

The applications, if approved, would result in work starting on villages 17 and 18.

Village 17 would consist of two parcels of land being transformed into 306 lots.

About 8.13ha of parkland would be created.

According to the application for Village 18, four lots at Spring Mountain would be transformed into 765 lots, with new roads and parks created.

It represents the balance of the land designated for community residential in the southwestern portion of the Greater Springfield Area.

It is to the west of land already developed at Spring Mountain.

Vegetation is already being cleared to facilitate the development.

According to town planning reports, vegetation along the creek line corridor will be retained.

Spring Mountain is Queensland's second-fastest growing suburb.

In the September quarter 706 people moved to the area, taking the population to 1370; a growth rate of 106 per cent on the June quarter.

An additional 240 homes were built in the quarter.

In the first half of 2018, Spring Mountain's median price jumped 103.6 per cent to $450,000; the second-top performing suburb in the state.

Twenty-five sales were made in the area.

Price growth at Springfield was second to Blackwater in the Central Highlands, which recorded a median increase of 151.3 per cent.

Development at Springfield continues to be a financial benefit for Ipswich City Council.

The application fees for the two developments have netted the council almost $900,000.

When constructed, the extra homes at Springfield will boost the council's coffers through rate revenue.

In the September quarter, 247 new lots were approved at Spring Mountain.

About 32,000 residents live at Springfield.

A total population of 138,000 is expected for Greater Springfield in the next few decades.

In addition to residential development at Spring Mountain, Brookwater, Springfield Lakes, Augustine Heights and Springfield, 22,855 residential dwellings are accommodated in the city's CBD.

A further 10,000 units are planned for development to provide the city centre with a residential base.