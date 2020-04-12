Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

1000 to go into quarantine as hospitals close in Tasmania

by Natalie Brown
12th Apr 2020 4:27 PM

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie will close because of the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

All staff and their households - which is more than 1000 people - will go into quarantine. They'll be required to quarantine for 14 days, from their last shift.

The hospitals will be closed for a "super clean".

"We're sorry that we've needed to do this but at the end of the day we need to get on top of this," Mr Gutwein said this afternoon.

"We need to ensure that we can crush this virus at its source and with this outbreak we need to take these steps."

Patients currently in the North West Regional Hospital will be transferred to the community hospital, and only transferred out of the north-west region if absolutely necessary.

There are no patients at the hospital currently in the ICU.

Recently discharged patients will also be required to self-isolate.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks quarantine tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Employee tests positive for coronavirus at Ipswich pharmacy

        premium_icon Employee tests positive for coronavirus at Ipswich pharmacy

        News The person worked at the store while unknowingly infectious

        Silence to enjoy as virus-created veggie patch grows

        premium_icon Silence to enjoy as virus-created veggie patch grows

        Opinion Temptation to head out quickly disappears even during Easter quiet.

        Elite Ipswich coach makes most of tough situation

        premium_icon Elite Ipswich coach makes most of tough situation

        Sport Using time wisely while wait for sporting return.

        Dad busted damaging business

        premium_icon Dad busted damaging business

        News Man faces court on multiple charges after reverting to drug use