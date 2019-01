Montana Hanson, trainee manager of Carl's Jr Redbank Plains, which will mark its first birthday tomorrow.

AMERICAN fast food giant Carl's Jr at Redbank Plains is giving away 1000 free burgers to celebrate its first birthday tomorrow.

Ipswich business owners, the Bansal Group, will start the giveaway at 11am, which will operate on a first come, first serve basis.

On offer will be the company's Famous Star with Cheese burgers.

There will also be a DJ, jumping castle for kids and a temporary tattoo artist present for the festivities.